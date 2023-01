The U.S. House will resume voting for its new Speaker as Republicans take the majority in 2023.

Entering Thursday’s voting, six previous votes have already failed to find a winner. Kevin McCarthy had the most votes on the Republican side, but not enough to clinch the Speaker job.

Watch the live stream in the video player above at 12 p.m.