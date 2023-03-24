Michigan 3rd graders won’t get held back for low reading scores

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that prevents third-grade students from being held back because of low reading scores.

Senate Bill 0012 repeals a section of a 2016 law that prevents students from moving up a grade if they do not “achieve a score of at least proficient in English language arts on the grade state assessment.”

Under the previous law, third graders with insufficient reading assessment scores would be held back under most circumstances. They could obtain an exemption from a superintendent or chief administrator of the school district.

The amendment Whitmer signed changes that portion of the law. Now a student will not be held back if they receive a low reading assessment score. Instead, their parent or guardian will be notified and provided information about intervention options. The student will also be placed into a reading intervention program until the student no longer has a reading deficiency.

