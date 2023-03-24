41º

Politics

Michigan 3rd graders won’t get held back for low reading scores

Student will be placed into reading intervention program

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Education
FILE -- Pencil on desk. (WDIV)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that prevents third-grade students from being held back because of low reading scores.

Senate Bill 0012 repeals a section of a 2016 law that prevents students from moving up a grade if they do not “achieve a score of at least proficient in English language arts on the grade state assessment.”

Under the previous law, third graders with insufficient reading assessment scores would be held back under most circumstances. They could obtain an exemption from a superintendent or chief administrator of the school district.

The amendment Whitmer signed changes that portion of the law. Now a student will not be held back if they receive a low reading assessment score. Instead, their parent or guardian will be notified and provided information about intervention options. The student will also be placed into a reading intervention program until the student no longer has a reading deficiency.

Previous: Michigan 3rd graders wouldn’t get held back for low reading scores under new bill

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter