Monroe County names new prosecuting attorney as Roehrig retires

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Jeffery A. Yorkey has been appointed to the prosecuting attorney position in Monroe County.

The announcement comes just days before current prosecuting attorney Michael G. Roehrig is set to retire.

Roehrig will be retiring on May 1, but his term runs through the end of 2024. Yorkey will serve the remainder of Roehrig’s term.

The appointment was made by Circuit Court judges Mark S. Braunlich, Daniel S. White, and William P. Nichols in a public hearing.

Yorkey is a resident of Temperance and has been an assistant prosecuting attorney since June 2014. He graduated from the University of New Orleans in 1993, and earned his law degree from the University of Toledo in 1996.

“It is an honor to be appointed as prosecuting attorney to serve the citizens of Monroe County,” Yorkey said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding and talented staff of the prosecutor’s office and our dedicated law enforcement partners. I am committed to the rule of law, the pursuit of justice, and the fair and reasoned administration of the law.”