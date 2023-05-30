Data: Job opportunities drive Michigan graduates to seek opportunities elsewhere

Michigan's population has been on a decline. Experts say what scares this can cause for the future of our state.

Studies show those who get a degree in Michigan don’t necessarily stay to work within the state.

A looming crisis has been happening for years in Michigan, and it has to deal with the lack of job opportunities lining up with college graduates and their degrees.

We educate thousands from around the world, and many get the sheepskin and leave town. Population experts are saying we need to keep those people.

The U.S. Commerce Department ranked Michigan 18th in per capita income in 2000. Today the state is ranked 38th.

“We’ve not made a priority on preparing, retaining, and attracting talent, and that’s what is most to this economy, “ said Lou Glazer, the President of Michigan Future Inc.

Local 4 interviewed a few University of Michigan students, asking if they had plans to stay in the Mitten post-grad. All of them considered other states with more job opportunities related to their degrees.

In order to compete, Michigan needs to change a lot of its thinking around jobs.