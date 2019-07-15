Politics

LIVE: Tlaib, congresswomen hold news conference following Trump's controversial tweets

Comments by president spark widespread criticism

By Jermont Terry - Reporter, Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

DETROIT - A Michigan lawmaker is fighting back after a controversial tweet from President Donald Trump targeted progressive congresswomen.

The tweet came on a day when immigration is on everyone's minds. Trump tweeted that the women came from different countries and they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Four freshman representatives believe the tweet was directed at them.  Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Michigan's Rashida Tlaib. Of the four, Omar is the only one who wasn't born in the United States.

The comment comes as immigration raids began Sunday, with agents arresting undocumented immigrants in nine cities across the country. Detroit isn't on the immediate list of the nine cities, but that doesn't mean residents aren't paying attention. On Saturday and Sunday, rallies against the raids were held across Metro Detroit, but after Trump's tweets, the attention has shifted.

East Jefferson Avenue filled up as demonstrators rallied with signs to voice opposition to the Immigration and Custom Enforcement agency's decision to move forward with deporting undocumented immigrants.

Many politicians, Tlaib included, have been vocal about how they believe the ICE agents' orders are driven by politics and not policies.

The target cities include Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Houston, Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Miami and San Francisco. New Orleans was initially on the list, but ICE operations there were suspended due to Tropical Storm Barry.

