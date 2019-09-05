Meeting between Oakland, Macomb county executives sparks speculation about mass transit system

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - New Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter met with his Macomb County counterpart Thursday, sparking hope that a deal for a regional mass transit system could be back on the table.

When L. Brooks Patterson was in office, any talks of regional transit were stopped dead in their tracks. But Coulter's meeting with Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has residents wondering if a connection between the counties is back in play.

Coulter and Hackel said, in reality, the meeting was just two old friends catching up. But with Coulter in favor of new mass transit options, it created an opportunity to see if that is something the two could explore.

For years, voters in Macomb and Oakland counties have declined to pay for a mass transit system. They believed it would mostly benefit Wayne County.

But some citizens and business owners in Macomb and Oakland counties said they see the benefits.

You can watch Jason Colthorp's full story in the video posted above.

