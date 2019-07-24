Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell announces he won't seek reelection

DETROIT - U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., said he is not seeking reelection, a decision that's sending shock waves through political circles Wednesday.

Local 4's Mara MacDonald spoke with Mitchell one-on-one about the decision and what's next for Michigan's 10th District.

First elected in 2016 after long-time GOP Rep. Candice Miller announced she would not seek reelection, Mitchell would have been up to run again in 2020.

When Mara spoke with Mitchell last week in Washington, D.C., his frustration and disgust over the current state of debate, as well as hyper partisanship, was palpable.

Mitchell's announcement Wednesday opens the field for challengers to get in the race and start raising money.

There are already plenty of names floating in the ether of potential candidates, including Peter J. Lucido, Pete Lund and Mark Hackel.

Local 4 will continue to monitor who joins the race in the coming weeks.

You can watch Mara MacDonald's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.