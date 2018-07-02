Election 2018: Michigan secretary of state candidate statements

DETROIT - CitizenDetroit, a community engagement initiative, has published a series of videos on its YouTube channel in which Michigan candidates for political office describe their platforms and distinguish themselves from their opponents. You can find videos from candidates for secretary of state below.

Democratic candidate Jocelyn Benson, Republican Joseph Guzman and Libertarian Gregory Stemple appear in the video series. Republican candidate Stan Grot did not respond to a request to participate, and it is unclear whether fellow Republican candidate Mary Treder Lang received such a request.

The incumbent secretary of state is Ruth Johnson, a Republican first elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. Term limits preclude her from seeking a third term.

In Michigan, candidates for secretary of state are nominated at their party's convention rather than through a primary election. Voters will ultimately decide who ascends to the office in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Check out videos from candidates running for other offices, including judgeships, county commissioners and state and federal congressional seats, on CitizenDetroit's YouTube channel.

