POLL: 57 percent of Michigan voters would currently support proposal for recreational marijuana use

DETROIT - More than half of Michigan voters would currently support a ballot proposal that would legalize marijuana use for recreational purposes.

That's according to a new survey of likely November 2018 Michigan general election voters commissioned by the Detroit News and WDIV Local 4.

Voters were asked if they support or oppose a November ballot proposal that would legalize recreational pot use. By 56.6 percent to 36.7 percent, voters said they currently would support the proposal.

Only 6.7 percent of voters are undecided on the issue. There is currently no official ballot wording that can be tested.

The numbers found in this poll are consistent with those in previous polls on the issue.

While 37.8 percent of voters said they would strongly support the proposal, 29 percent said they would strongly oppose it.

Party affiliation appears to bear some influence as a predictor on the proposal. Of strong Democrats, 71.5 percent support the proposal, while 24.3 percent oppose it. On the other hand, 43.5 percent of strong Republicans supported the proposal, while 53.4 percent opposed it.

The greatest indicator on a voter's position was whether or not they had smoked marijuana at some point in their life. Among voters who had tried marijuana -- 47.5 percent of the voters -- the proposal passed 72.7 percent to 22.8 percent.

Among voters who had not tried marijuana in their past -- 48.8 percent of the voters -- the proposal failed 40.6 percent to 51.5 percent.

View the full results of the survey here:

