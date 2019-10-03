President Donald Trump says China should investigate Joe Biden

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Thursday that China should investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

"China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened in Ukraine," he said.

Trump has accused Biden of abusing his power to help his son Hunter.

Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company and started a Chinese private equity firm while Biden was vice president.

An impeachment inquiry was opened after Trump repeatedly prodded Ukraine's new leader to work with the U.S. attorney general and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate Biden.

There has been no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

