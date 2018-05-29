Pontiac Salvation Army store will close permanently on June 4

PONTIAC, Mich. - The Salvation Army thrift store at 1185 N. Perry St. in Pontiac will permanently close at 9 p.m. on Monday, June 4.

All merchandise will be sold for $.50 per item until the store closes.

The Salvation Army is closing due to continued costly building repair and maintenance issues. The organization will still be accepting donations through Monday.

“It has been a very difficult decision to close our Perry Street location,” said Major Larry Manzella, administrator of the Salvation Army ARC, “but the investment required to provide customers with a safe, enjoyable shopping experience simply became too great. We have valued our longtime relationship with the Pontiac community and thank everyone for supporting us over the years.”

Pontiac residents can shop at these nearby Salvation Army stores:

605 S. Opdyke Road in Auburn Hills

3232 Orchard Lake Road in Orchard Lake

823 E. Auburn Road in Rochester Hills

Proceeds from all 36 metro Detroit Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores benefit the Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for adults.

