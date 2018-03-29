Pontiac woman accused of stealing from Bloomfield Township store with child while on probation

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 26-year-old Pontiac woman is accused of stealing from a Bloomfield Township store while with a young child and already on probation for retail fraud, police said.

Ebony Monea-Evette Haden was arrested this week in connection with a Nov. 20 incident at the TJ Maxx store at 2139 Telegraph Road. Police said Haden entered the store around 7:20 p.m. with the child and filled a shopping cart with about $265 worth of items.

Ebony Monea-Evette Haden (WDIV)

When Haden got into the checkout line, police said, she grabbed a reusable TJ Maxx shopping bag from a nearby shelf and filled it with most of the items. She concealed a pink flat iron worth $25 in her large brown purse, police said.

Haden walked past the checkout counters without paying and tried to leave the store, but a loss prevention officer confronted her. Police said she left the bag of merchandise in the store and pushed her way past the officer and left the store.

Police said when they arrived Haden was already gone.

Haden was already on probation in Oakland County for retail fraud when the incident occurred, officials said. Haden was arrested Wednesday after a probation violation hearing and is facing charges of second-degree retail fraud and assault and battery.

She is being held on $10,000 bail. Her next court date is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.