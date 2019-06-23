Pope Francis Center in Detroit planning $19 million 40-unit development project for homeless

The $19 million project would include studio apartments, a cafeteria, gymnasium, classrooms and a public health clinic.

DETROIT - The Pope Francis Center in Detroit is planning a 40-unit development to provide bridge housing for the homeless.

Residents would spend 90 to 120 days there before moving on to more permanent housing. Rezoning has been approved for the six-acre site on the city's eastside.

Sufficient funds need to be raised for the project which still is awaiting final approvals from the city.

