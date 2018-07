REDFORD, Mich. - A power outage early Friday morning caused a tornado siren false alarm in Redford.

The Local 4 newsroom and Redford Police received several calls overnight from concerned residents.

The Redford Police department said the alarm was tripped accidentally once power was restored.

Local 4 has a call into DTE for more information.

There was no tornado warning in Redford.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updated.





