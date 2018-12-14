President Donald Trump says GM 'is not going to be treated well'

DETROIT - President Donald Trump had tough words Thursday night for General Motors, calling the decision to idle five plants and lay off 14,000 workers "nasty."

CEO Mary Barra has already been to Washington to explain the rationale behind the cuts, but nobody was appeased.

GM's decision to idle five plants and let thousands of salaried and union workers go is part of a restructuring that sees fewer passenger cars being produced after cutting six models. GM said it's looking into developing more autonomous and electric vehicles.

For a company that was bailed out by the government a few short years ago, the news was not well-received in Washington.

Trump voiced his displeasure in an interview on Fox News.

"To tell me a couple weeks before Christmas that she's going to close in Ohio and Michigan -- not acceptable to me," Trump said. "And she's either going to open fast or somebody else is going in. But General Motors is not going to be treated well."

The two factories GM is idling in Michigan are Detroit-Hamtramck and Warren Transmission.

Barra has made it clear the restructuring is critical to a strong GM, receiving backup from an unlikely source -- former Ford CEO Mark Fields.

In an interview with CNBC, Fields said GM is doing what's right for the business and investors, but closing factories always draws attention.

"Any time you close a plant or idle a plant around the world, you are going to get attention from the government," Fields said. "Because it's so important to the economy and jobs."

