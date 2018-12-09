GM workers hold rally to protest plant closures

DETROIT - General Motor workers gathered Saturday to protest the company's planned layoffs outside the Swords into Plowshares Peace Center and Gallery in Detroit.

Workers and community leaders are demanding answers following the closure announcement.

"People have paid enough in this community," said JoAnn Watson. "Enough is enough."

Sean Crawford was blindsided by the Detroit-Hamtramck plant's closure.

"We came in one day and, 'Oh, I'm sorry, you guys are going to be transferred or laid off,'" Crawford said.

It's a shocking move that leaves more than 10,000 workers in limbo.

"Where am I going to go?" Crawford asked. "Where are my coworkers going to go? I feel like GM really doesn't care about the fate of its hourly employees."

Several lawmakers in Michigan and Ohio are now pressuring GM to reverse its decision.

"It has raised a number of concerns around how corporations make these types of decisions," said Michigan Rep. Stephanie Chang.

"We have earned them this money through our labor, and because of this labor and our hard work, we should be rewarded," Crawford said. "It's just common sense."

Crawford wants people to work together on this issue.

"I would prefer to see people in this community rise up and stand up for the fabric of this community," Crawford said.

It's potentially just the beginning of what could become a long battle between GM and its workers.

