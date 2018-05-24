WASHINGTON - President Trump has canceled the planned summit with Kim Jong Un in June.
A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”
"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history."
This story is developing.
BREAKING: President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/5zyAwuUwEk — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.