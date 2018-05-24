News

President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un

By Ken Haddad
POOL

President Donald Trump at Susan B. Anthony 11th Annual Campaign for Life Gala on May 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON - President Trump has canceled the planned summit with Kim Jong Un in June.

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history."

This story is developing. 

