President Trump cancels summit with Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON - President Trump has canceled the planned summit with Kim Jong Un in June.

A letter from the President to Chairman Kim Jong Un: "Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, “but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”

"The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history."

