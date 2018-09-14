News

Prisoner transport van rear-ended in Detroit with 2 deputies, 5 prisoners inside

By Derick Hutchinson

DETROIT - A Wayne County Sheriff's Office prisoner transport van was involved in a crash Friday with two deputies and five prisoners inside, officials said.

The crash happened on I-75 at Clay Street.

Police said two deputies and five prisoners were inside a prisoner transport van when it was involved in a crash on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Officials said the prisoner transport van was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including ambulances, police cars and fire vehicles. Police pulled the inmates out of the van after the crash.

