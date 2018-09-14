Prisoner transport van rear-ended in Detroit with 2 deputies, 5 prisoners inside

A prisoner transport van was rear-ended on I-75 at Clay Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Wayne County Sheriff's Office prisoner transport van was involved in a crash Friday with two deputies and five prisoners inside, officials said.

The crash happened on I-75 at Clay Street.

Police said two deputies and five prisoners were inside a prisoner transport van when it was involved in a crash on I-75 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Officials said the prisoner transport van was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including ambulances, police cars and fire vehicles. Police pulled the inmates out of the van after the crash.

Wayne County Sheriff's jail transport van in accident on I-75 North at Clay. Prisoners placed in ambulances. More on Local 4 News at Noon. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/dzA1tF1OzZ — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) September 14, 2018

