Prisoner transport van rear-ended in Detroit with 2 deputies, 5 prisoners inside

DETROIT - A Wayne County Sheriff's Office prisoner transport van was involved in a crash Friday with two deputies and five prisoners inside, officials said.
The crash happened on I-75 at Clay Street.
Officials said the prisoner transport van was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Several emergency vehicles responded to the scene, including ambulances, police cars and fire vehicles. Police pulled the inmates out of the van after the crash.
Wayne County Sheriff's jail transport van in accident on I-75 North at Clay. Prisoners placed in ambulances. More on Local 4 News at Noon. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/dzA1tF1OzZ — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) September 14, 2018
