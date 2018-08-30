Program offers incentives to recruit teachers to Detroit schools

DETROIT - A good education can't happen without good teachers, and there's a new push to bring experienced teachers to Detroit.

A new program called Teach 313 is offering big incentives to recruit teachers to Detroit and keep them working in the city for years.

Teach 313's goal is to make Detroit the best city in America for teachers.

"By focusing on teachers, it is my opinion that what we do is create a talent dividend with an exponential return," said Tonya Allen, of the Skillman Foundation.

The Skillman Foundation and the Detroit Children's Fund are funding the Teach 313 program for teachers.

The partnering organizations plan to focus on teachers by improving their quality of life.

"We believe that teachers are critical to preparing students who are successors of our city," Allen said.

Quicken Loans is offering a credit of $1,000 for closing costs and $500 cash back after closing, among other incentives.

General Motors is offering two incentives: hundreds or thousands of dollars off the price of a new lease or purchase and free OnStar.

"What we've also found, with our partners and others around the city, is that lots of folks are willing to give to make sure that teachers fell well supported in the city," said Jack Elsey, of the Detroit Children's Fund.

The city of Detroit has also committed to the cause.

"Any teacher at a Detroit (public school) or charter school can go on the Building Detroit website, buy a house and get 50 percent off the purchase price of that house," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said. "So we want to not just have our teachers teach here, but live here."

