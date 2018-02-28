Prowler continues to strike as several more break-ins reported in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - A prowler suspected of breaking into several homes has continued to strike in Royal Oak, police said.

Police said weeks ago they were searching for a prowler who was lurking behind homes while residents were asleep. He finds ways to get in through unlocked doors or uses rocks to smash through windows, officials said.

At least three more homes were targeted Feb. 19 on 12 Mile Road, according to authorities. Another house was hit Saturday on Tonawanda Avenue, and he got inside a woman's home near Catalpa Drive and Maxwell Avenue on Valentine's Day, police said.

The woman said her family woke up knowing something was wrong when several things were missing. They have since taken added security precautions.

"Of course it's very scary," she said. "The fact that somebody was in my house is even hard to fathom. His bag from the gym was missing, and it has his wallet was in it. We just thought that maybe he'd left it at the gym by accident. Then I got up and went to take the kids to school and noticed that my purse with my keys and my laptop and laptop bag were not where they usually were. So we put that all together and instantly knew that we had been broken into."

Video shows man wanted in connection with crimes

Police released video that shows a man wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and break-ins across three Oakland County communities.

Video shows a man sneaking up to a resident's door at night and looking into the house. You can watch the video below.

There are separate police investigations underway in Birmingham, Beverly Hills and Royal Oak. Officials believe more than one person is responsible for the crimes.

A prowler was seen the morning of Feb. 6 swiping a generator from behind a home in Royal Oak.

In Birmingham and Beverly Hills, someone has been throwing large rocks through back doors to get inside homes to steal cash while people are sleeping inside.

Three separate incidents have been reported in Birmingham. Beverly Hills police said there have been two incidents. The robbery on Feb. 6 was the first in Royal Oak.

Police said the incidents have happened around 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. A rock was thrown through the door of Achatz Pies, at 13 Mile and Southfield roads, and the jar containing donations for for a child with cancer was taken.

In Birmingham, police aren't just looking for the prowler. They're also trying to track down men who are committing burglaries in broad daylight. The burglars hit a home on Wallace Street recently, and struck again on Feb. 6.

The men were seen driving a black Kia Sorento in earlier burglaries and on Feb. 6, a pickup truck was used.

Police in all three cities are sharing details and photos, trying to track down the people responsible.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

