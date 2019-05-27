Quicken Loans founder, chairman Dan Gilbert hospitalized, recovering from stroke-like symptoms

Dan Gilbert speaks at the groundbreaking for a skyscraper on the site of the old Hudson's building in Detroit, Dec. 14, 2017. (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Michigan businessman Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering stroke-like symptoms.

Quicken Loans released a company statement that claimed Gilbert received prompt medical attention and is recovering.

The Gilbert family has requested privacy during his recovery. It is unknown if this will affect the 2019 Mackinac Policy Conference, where Gilbert is scheduled to speak Wednesday.

Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures and is the majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

