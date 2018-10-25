Record keeping a concern in Cantrell Funeral Home investigation

DETROIT - Officials said they're making progress in the investigation into the mishandling of remains at two Detroit funeral homes.

Detroit police have been able to identify six fetuses that were found in a ceiling compartment at the former Cantrell Funeral Home.

Chief James Craig said that identifying tags either on each fetus or on the bag in which the fetus was found contained the mother's name. Police were able to speak with the parents of three of the fetuses.

One full-term baby and 10 fetuses were found at the funeral home. The baby has not yet been identified.

There was a special escort held Thursday for hundreds of other remains left inside the Cantrell Funeral Home.

The remains included more than two dozen veterans.

