Redford police: Toddler also found abused at motel with 5-year-old girl who was killed

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a second child was found suffering from abuse at a motel where a 5-year-old girl was found not breathing this week in Redford Township.

Police said they were called to the Inn America motel on Telegraph Road around 10 a.m. Tuesday. First responders took the girl to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy later revealed she suffered multiple blunt force trauma. Her death is considered a homicide.

Now police are saying there was a 3-year-old boy found at the motel, too. He suffered physical abuse and is in a hospital.

The children were with the mother's boyfriend, according to police. The motel clerk called police at the request of the mother's boyfriend.

That man, who is 30, is in custody along with the mother, who is 26. Charges are expected this week.

Officials said they are not searching for anyone else in the case.

