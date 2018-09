REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are looking for a man they describe as a missing, vulnerable adult.

James Leo Oberdorf was last seen near the area of Five Mile and Telegraph roads.

Police described him as a white man, 51 years old. He is believed to be 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds.

Police said Oberdorf takes medication for mental disabilities.

