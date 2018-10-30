Report: Infamous Boston mobster James 'Whitey' Bulger killed at West Virginia prison

James "Whitey" Bulger (Captured: 2011) -- The Boston gangster wanted for 19 murders lived on the lam for 16 years before police tracked and arrested him and his longtime girlfriend in their Southern California apartment. Bulger was working

BRUCETON MILLS, WV. - Infamous Boston mobster James "Whitey" Bulger was killed at a maximum security prison in West Virginia, according to The Boston Globe.

Bulger had just been moved to Hazelton Penitentiary in West Virginia, known as one of the roughest prisons in the country.

NBC News: Multiple federal officials say notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger is dead. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 30, 2018

The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.

The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.

Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.

