Residents want city-owned home connected to Detroit serial killer case demolished

DETROIT - Residents are demanding a home connected to a Detroit serial killer case be demolished.

Tammy Jones' body was found last week in the house on Mack Avenue near Mt. Elliott Street. A woman as also attacked in the house days before.

Jones' family and a survivor of an alleged attack by Deangelo Martin, who is linked to the Detroit serial killer case and has been charged in a separate incident, want the home where the attacks happened to be taken down.

Just days before, the woman who survived an attack was forced into the same house, officials said. She said Martin was responsible.

"He looked like a monster," she said.

The woman said Martin demanded sex from her, and when she refused, he attacked.

"He choked me," she said. "He choked me so bad that I passed out. When I woke up, I was in the house and he was still on top of me."

She said she fought back, stabbing Martin. She said that's why he had a bandage on his face when he was caught.

She returned to look at the scene of the alleged attack.

"Scary, afraid," she said. "I wish they would tear it down."

The city of Detroit owns the house and left it wide open.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pushing for a $200 million bond to pay for more vacant home demolitions.

Jones' daughter said that's not good enough.

"I would say that she is right," said Alexis Wiley, the mayor's chief of staff. "The urgency is now. We are taking down houses. We are moving quickly. We know that it is not enough."

"I want it gone," the attack victim said. "It needs to be gone."

