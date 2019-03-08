Woman says driver fired gunshot at her vehicle on I-94 near Merriman Road

ROMULUS, Mich. - A woman called Michigan State Police about 4:30 p.m. Thursday to report a driver opened fire on her on I-94 at Merriman Road near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus.

The gunshot missed her vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The woman said the single bullet fired missed her vehicle, and she gave police the alleged shooter's license plate.

A trooper farther down I-94 quickly identified and stopped the alleged shooter's vehicle. The person was taken into custody in Ypsilanti, and the weapon has been recovered.

Police closed the freeway to look for evidence. The passengers of the alleged shooter's vehicle are being questioned by police.

State police Lt. Michael Shaw said the two drivers do not know each other. Shaw said this is not being called a road rage case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.