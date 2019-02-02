Robert Young fired as Michigan State University's general counsel

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University acting President Satish Udpa announced Friday that Robert Young has been relieved of his duties as university vice president and general counsel.

Brian Quinn, deputy general counsel, will be acting general counsel.

“We appreciate that Bob stepped in last year to help the university with the settlement and many legal issues facing MSU. It was a time of transition in the general counsel’s office,” Udpa said.

Young previously served as a chief justice on the Michigan Supreme Court. He joined MSU last year after former Michigan Gov. John Engler was appointed interim president in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the university.

Engler was appointed interim president after former MSU president, Lou Anna Simon, resigned over criticism of her handling of the Nassar scandal.

Engler resigned as MSU interim president in January after making controversial remarks about victims of Nassar.

Young was known as a strong confidant of Engler.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.