Rochester Hills couple returns home to find house completely engulfed in flames

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A Rochester Hills couple returned home early Sunday morning to find their house completely engulfed in flames, police said.

Deputies were called at 2:06 a.m. Sunday to a home on Longview Avenue.

A 61-year-old woman told police she had returned home with her 62-year-old husband to find the house on fire.

Nobody was inside the home, police said.

The woman told deputies she had smelled something that reminded her of a campfire earlier in the day, but she hadn't found the source of the smell.

Firefighters from Rochester Hills, Rochester and Auburn Hills were called to the scene. Officials said the couple appeared to be hoarding items inside the home, which made it take longer to control the fire.

An arson investigator was called to the home after the flames were extinguished. The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.