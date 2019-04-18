Father of 5 fatally shot after receiving phone call, walking outside Detroit home, police say

DETROIT - Police are still searching for whoever killed a father of five who received a phone call, walked outside his home and was gunned down on the front lawn near the curb, according to officials.

The shooting happened at 9:26 p.m. Oct. 28 outside a home in the 14000 block of Blackston Street near Kendall Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

Jermaine Houser, 43, had been home with his family most of the evening, authorities said. He received a phone call around 9:15 p.m. and went outside to retrieve something from his car, police said.

His fiancee heard gunshots and ran to the front door, police said. She said she saw Houser lying on their front lawn near the curb with gunshot wounds.

Houser's children were home at the time of the shooting, and the two oldest rushed outside to help, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Houser went to Mumford High School and dreamed of opening a center for children to learn how to farm, family members said. His sixth child is on the way in June, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

