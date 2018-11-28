Killer still on loose after 5-year-old girl fatally shot while sleeping on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - The family of a 5-year-old girl, who was shot and killed in September while sleeping with her mother on Detroit's west side, is pleading for answers.

Isabella Coleman and her mother, Dejiza Coleman, were both shot while they slept. Coleman survived the attack, but Isabella was killed. It's been more than two months, but the shooter is still on the loose.

"It's terrible how our world is now, because, why the kids?" Coleman said.

She said she's still grieving the death of her daughter.

"She did have a little brother, and it's hard, because how to do you explain to a 3-year-old that they don't have a sister anymore?" Coleman said.

A man walked into the home on Lyndon Street and started shooting at the pair while they were in bed. Coleman was critically injured.

"They didn't hesitate, so you really have no heart," she said.

Family members said Isabella was outgoing. She was preparing to start kindergarten.

"We lost a lot, especially just her being able to start school," her grandmother, Ke-li Coleman, said.

Police are still trying to track down the shooter.

"Dejiza and her daughter had 14 shots that were fired at them," Michigan State Police Trooper Diondre Doaks said.

Detectives have a person of interest, but they also believe more people were involved in the shooting.

"They were aware of who they were shooting at when they were shooting, which speaks to the mindset of that person," Doaks said.

Family members hope the people responsible are caught soon.

"I just want to know why," Coleman said. "Why would you think that was OK?"

