Man killed on his birthday in hit-and-run in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the hit-and-run slaying of a man in Macomb Township on his birthday, according to a news release.

Kevin Fletcher was killed by a hit-and-run driver after 1 a.m. Nov. 5, 2016.

Fletcher was on his bicycle crossing Romeo Plank Road at Hall Road in Macomb Township when he was struck by what officials believe to be a 2005-2007, tan-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Crime Stoppers.

The Jeep was traveling northbound on Romeo Plank Road. The Jeep also struck a street sign and might have had damage to the passenger side, including damage to the headlight.

Fletcher is the father to three children, one was born after his death.

Crime Stoppers is asking for tips and offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 when an arrest is made. Crime Stoppers said anyone who calls in a tip will remain anonymous.

