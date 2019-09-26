Reward increased for info on murder of Detroit mother, 23, killed while sitting in driveway

DETROIT - The reward for information about the murder of a Detroit mother who was killed while sitting in the driveway outside her home has been increased to $2,500.

Keyaira Cheatham, 23, was shot and killed around 8:55 p.m. on March 11, 2018, in the 8600 block of Mark Twain Street near Joy Road on Detroit's west side, police said.

Cheatham's mother texted her at 8:30 p.m. that night to ask where she was, officials said. Cheatham responded that she'd arrived home and was in the driveway around 8:45 p.m., according to authorities.

As Cheatham and her boyfriend sat in her black 2010 Ford Escape, someone approached and fired shots into the car, police said.

Cheatham's mother heard the gunfire and went outside to find her daughter had been shot in the chest, according to officials.

Keyaira Cheatham was killed on March 11, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

Her mother called 911, but Cheatham was pronounced dead.

Her boyfriend was unharmed, according to authorities.

Cheatham attended Central High School in Detroit. She was a majorette and played the clarinet, police said. She wanted to become a nurse and had been employed for three years with LGC Staffing.

Cheatham had two young sons, 4 years old and 9 months old at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards are paid anonymously.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.