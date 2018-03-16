News

Vigil held for mother fatally shot while sitting in car outside Detroit home

Keyaira Cheatham killed

By Amber Ainsworth

Keyaira Cheatham was killed on March 11, 2018 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A vigil was held Thursday for a young mother who was killed while sitting in a car in front of her Detroit home.

Keyaira Cheatham, 23, was sitting inside her car on Mark Twain Street on the city's west side Sunday with her boyfriend when a gunman walked up and opened fire. Cheatham's boyfriend was unharmed, but she was shot in the chest.

She died at the scene in her mother's arms.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Cheatham's two sons. One is 4 years old and the other is 9 months old.

