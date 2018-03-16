Vigil held for mother fatally shot while sitting in car outside Detroit home

DETROIT - A vigil was held Thursday for a young mother who was killed while sitting in a car in front of her Detroit home.

Keyaira Cheatham, 23, was sitting inside her car on Mark Twain Street on the city's west side Sunday with her boyfriend when a gunman walked up and opened fire. Cheatham's boyfriend was unharmed, but she was shot in the chest.

She died at the scene in her mother's arms.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Cheatham's two sons. One is 4 years old and the other is 9 months old.

