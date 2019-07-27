Second protest held over gas station shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A shooting at a Detroit gas station is stirring up emotions Saturday afternoon.

A group of activists protested at a Shell gas station on Warren Avenue after a man was shot Tuesday. It is the second time the gas station has been protested since the incident.

Residents rallied to shut the station down after Tavarlis Durham was reportedly shot by Safaa Marzok.

Police said Marzok was working in the store portion of the gas station when he got into a verbal argument with Durham and another 22-year-old Detroit man.

Durham was holding the door open for the other man, who took several bags of potato chips and walked toward the door without paying, officials said. Marzok is accused of firing a shot through the glass door, striking Durham.

Durham was taken to a hospital and was temporarily in serious condition.

The protesters said the shooting was a tipping point and that they've had issues with the gas station for years.

Durham came to protest and told the crowd the bullet is still inside him.

The owner of the gas station released the following statement:

I am thankful, first that the young man is improving, and that the shooter -- who was in possession of a weapon against company policy and who was immediately fired -- is in jail.

We have been in this same location in the community for more than 30 years without incident and remain commited to Detroit and its residents.

We are ready to work together to restore peace.

Safaa Marzok (WDIV)

Marzok was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, discharge of a weapon in a building causing injury, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and five felony firearm violations.

Marzok was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 8, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 15.

