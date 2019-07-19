Section of Eureka Road in Taylor closed due to downed power line, standing water

TAYLOR, Mich. - Eureka Road between Beech Daly Road and Inkster Road is closed due to a downed power line and standing water, according to Taylor police.
Police said there are several feet of water. Drivers should avoid the area.
