News

Section of Eureka Road in Taylor closed due to downed power line, standing water

By Kayla Clarke

TAYLOR, Mich. - Eureka Road between Beech Daly Road and Inkster Road is closed due to a downed power line and standing water, according to Taylor police.

Police said there are several feet of water. Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.