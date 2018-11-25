Security guard shot twice at medical marijuana dispensary on Detroit's riverside

A security guard was shot twice on Nov. 24, 2018 at the House of Zen on Mack Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A security guard was shot twice Saturday at the House of Zen on Mack Avenue in Detroit.

According to authorities, the shooting happened a little before 6 p.m. Officers spoke to a 39-year-old security guard, who said he was working with a 43-year-old security guard at the medical marijuana dispensary.

The two security guards observed a person on the property. The younger security guard went outside to investigate while the older guard remained by the entrance.

Police said the 39-year-old guard confronted the man, who walked away and entered a two-toned Chevrolet Silverado and then opened fire at the security guards. The younger guard fired shots back, and the 43-year-old guard was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the arm.

The gunman fled the location and was last seen traveling north on Marlborough Street.

The security guard was taken to a hospital, where his vitals are stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.