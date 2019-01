A semi truck caught fire on I-75 near Mack Avenue on Jan. 28, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-75 south of Mack Avenue in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police officials.

Troopers were called to the scene around 3:55 p.m. Monday, police said.

The driver of the semi truck got out uninjured, officials said.

Due to weather conditions, police said the freeway could be fully closed, however one lane is still open.

