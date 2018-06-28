Shelby Township man charged in connection with car break-ins in Macomb County

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man targeting unlocked vehicles in Macomb County is facing charges after someone reported him to police early Wednesday, police said.

Previous report: Macomb County detectives search for thieves targeting unlocked vehicles

Home security cameras in Shelby Township captured Geoffrey Housewright, 23, hiding from police last week, police said.

"We had the same suspect with the backpack on video from at least a half dozen sources," detective Lt. Jason Schmitter said.

A resident called police about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to report they spotted the Shelby Township man attempting to enter cars near Dequindre and 24 Mile roads.

Housewright and another man fled the scene, police said. When Housewright was located about an hour later, he put up a fight before he was arrested.

"He attempted to disarm the officer and take his gun away," Schmitter said.

Authorities believe Housewright and the other man are responsible for multiple break-ins where they would find unlocked vehicles and steal items kept inside, such as sunglasses and navigation systems. Police are still searching for the other man.

Police have recovered items that belong to victims. If you believe your items were stolen, contact police at 586-731-2121.

