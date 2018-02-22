Shinola announces President Jacques Panis is leaving, names his replacement

DETROIT - This morning Shinola Detroit, LLC announced Thursday the departure of Jacques Panis as president of the company.

Jacques has been with the company since its inception in 2011. Shannon Washburn, Shinola’s current Vice President of Watch Development will succeed Panis as President.



"There comes a point in every career where it’s time to move on down the road, and that time has come for me," Panis said in a statement. "I will be leaving Shinola and the Bedrock Manufacturing Group as of March 2, 2018. I will be taking some time to pause and reflect before defining what is 'next' for me.' I am so excited about the future of Shinola and the next chapter of this incredible story. Shinola has been a place of personal and professional growth for me and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to be a small part of this epic journey. Shinola has played a major role in my life for the past seven years and I plan to continue supporting the company anyway I possibly can in the future."

Shinola Founder Tom Kartsotis released this statement:

"Jacques and I have worked together for over ten years, the last seven in a central capacity of helping to create Shinola. As one could imagine, this has been a frenetic adventure filled with fun, hard work, incredible high points and our fair share of challenges. The brand has evolved to a point where the best parts of Jacques’ unique capabilities can be put to better use in a role that is more entrepreneurial than what his current role has become and this unique guy wants to explore how his unique gifts can be more rewarding both creatively and professionally. I consider the handful of people who joined me in Detroit a little over seven years ago as co-founders of Shinola. Jacques, as one of our co-founders, will always be a part of the brand. Jacques and I will continue to work on various things together and, as a close friend, he will continue to help Shinola in several capacities where he is of inestimable value. Personally, I look forward to the next chapter of the Shinola journey and to the next chapter of Jacques’ career."

Washburn, who has been working in various capacities with Kartsotis for the better part of three decades, will lead Shinola’s brand and product development teams, as well as all of its marketing efforts. She will report to Shinola CEO Tom Lewand.

"Shannon is one of the most talented, intelligent and respected people at Shinola," said Lewand. "It is a special opportunity to work with her in this leadership role, where she will be key to ensuring that our incredible team will continue taking our brand and our business on its amazing trajectory. While we will greatly miss Jacques’ unique talents and energy on a daily basis, we are beyond grateful for his continued support and friendship."

