Shooting victim found dead in middle of street on Detroit's west side, police say

Police said a shooting victim was found dead July 15, 2019, in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenview on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A shooting victim was found dead Monday in the middle of a street on Detroit's west side, police said.

The discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenview Road.

A 911 caller told police a man was lying in the middle of the street, police said. When officers arrived, they found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

The man is about 20 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a white shirt, dark blue Adidas shorts and flip flops.

No additional details have been revealed.

