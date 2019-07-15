Shooting victim found dead in middle of street on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - A shooting victim was found dead Monday in the middle of a street on Detroit's west side, police said.
The discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenview Road.
A 911 caller told police a man was lying in the middle of the street, police said. When officers arrived, they found him dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.
The man is about 20 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall, police said. He was wearing a white shirt, dark blue Adidas shorts and flip flops.
No additional details have been revealed.
