Shots fired at large block party in Detroit, two men injured

DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting that started around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at a block party in the 6000 block of Farmbrook Street in Detroit.

The first victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained gunshot wounds to both arms, chest and neck. Police said the second victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the right arm.

Both of the victims were taken to a hospital before police arrived. The first victim is in critical condition and the second victim is in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 800-SPEAK-UP.

