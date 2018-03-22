South Lyon High School student charged with making threats on social media due in court

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A student at South Lyon High School is due in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing in connection with threats made against the school on social media.

Ryan Robert Debruyne, 18, of Green Oak Township, was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

According to police, Debruyne sent a friend messages on Snapchat asking if he wanted to re-enact the shooting that occurred in Florida. The friend told Debruyne “no” and informed the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office about the threat.

READ: South Lyon High School student charged with making threats of re-enacting Florida shooting

RELATED: Michigan schools hit by string of threats during past week

Authorities went to Debruyne’s home Feb. 17 and his parents allowed officers inside the home. Officers interviewed the suspect and he allegedly admitted to sending the message. No firearms were found in his possession.

Debruyne was arraigned on charges Feb. 20 and his bond was set at $10 million cash.

The defense asked the judge to address the high bond. The judge said he wouldn’t make a decision today and that a motion would have to be in writing so the people have an opportunity to respond.

The defense said they were ready to file a motion and that enough information has been made available to the court to make a decision. The attorney said the police investigation was nearly complete and that Debruyne was evaluated by a psychiatrist at the University of Michigan.

The judge said bond would be addressed at the Thursday's hearing.

Police said the department will continue to work closely with school administrators and will perform frequent safety checks of the schools on a daily basis.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.