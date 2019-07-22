Southfield barricade: Woman in custody after husband killed

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police said a woman barricaded herself in a Southfield home after killing her husband.

She was taken into custody early Monday morning. She was brought out on a stretcher after officers went into the home shortly after midnight. She appeared to be alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shoots husband, barricades herself in Southfield home, police say

According to the Southfield Police Department, just after 4 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 21000 block of Winchester Street on reports of a woman who had shot her husband and barricaded herself in an upstairs bedroom. Police were able to get inside the home briefly and found a man collapsed on the kitchen floor. After carrying him outside, they found he had been shot to death.

The house is located between Lahser and Evergreen roads.

A SWAT team and Michigan State Police troopers assisted Southfield police in the incident, surrounding the house. Spencer Flemings said he counted 16 police cruisers on the street.

"We were all in the house watching TV when my daughter said, 'There's a bunch of police officers outside,'" Flemings said.

A large armored tactical vehicle drove up to the home, but the woman refused to come out. When loved ones and police couldn't talk the woman out of the house peacefully, the MSP bomb squad used a robot to enter the home and find the woman's exact location.

"It's kinda nerve-wracking not knowing what's going on," Flemings said. "It's a quiet neighborhood. It's kind of uneasy making sure I don't let my dog out or anything like that."

The woman was barricaded inside the home for hours until officers went inside early Monday morning. Again, she was brought out on a stretcher.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.