Southfield woman accused of killing husband surrenders to police

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A woman has been taken into custody as she is accused of killing her husband and barricading herself inside her Southfield home for hours this weekend.

It started about 4 p.m. Sunday at the home on Winchester Street near Evergreen Road and I-696. Police were able to get inside the home and found a man dead.

After carrying him outside, the woman inside then refused to come out. After a 10-hour standoff police were able to remove her from the home.

She was taken out on a stretcher around midnight. She appeared to be alert.

