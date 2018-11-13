Southfield Police Department launches 'Operation Safe Kids' focusing on school bus safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - The Southfield Police Department is partnering with Southfield Public Schools to launch Operation Safe Kids, a new initiative focusing on school bus safety.

Beginning in mid-November, the Southfield Police Department will deploy officers in unmarked vehicles along bus routes to ensure motorists obey school bus safety laws. The unmarked police cars will be working in conjunction with marked police cars to identify and ticket drivers. In Michigan, a violation for passing a school bus displaying flashing red lights is $335 and three points on the driver's license.

"In light of recent tragedies at bus stops, the police department has collaborated with our school system to enforce school bus safety and bring greater awareness to motorists," stated acting Police Chief Brian Bassett, "Our children's safety is our greatest priority."

Police officers will be looking for motorists who fal to properly observe school bus signals as well as school zone speed limits. When a bus's overhead lights are flashing yellow, the driver should be prepared to stop.

When overhead lights are flashing red, drivers should stop at least 20 feet away from the buses, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway. When hazard warning lights are flashing, drivers may proceed with caution. Motorists should also slow down in school zones and residential areas and watch for children walking in the street, especially in areas where there are no sidewalks.

For more information on Project Safe Kids, contact the Southfield Police Department non-emergency line at (248)-796-5500.

