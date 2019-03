SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police believe a man shot his wife before shooting himself in an apparent murder-suicide attempt Wednesday night in the 16500 block of North Park Drive.

The 44-year-old man died, police said, but the 37-year-old woman remains alive in critical condition.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m.

Police said the couple were married but separated and still seeing each other.

Police are investigating.

