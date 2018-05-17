St. Clair Shores Police hunt for serial 7-Eleven robber

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Police believe that the four 7-Eleven store robberies that happened within five days are connected and that one man is behind them all.

ORIGINAL STORY: New surveillance footage reveals suspect in string of Metro Detroit 7-Eleven robberies

"He comes straight into the store, walks straight to the cash register, pretends to buy something and robs them with a handgun," said Lt. Gary Crandall, of the St. Clair Shores Police Department.

Crandall said it’s the same description and same gesture in all four cases. When asked why the robber only hits 7-Eleven stores, Crandal said "There could be a lot of reasons -- comfort, maybe he was an old employee of the 7-Eleven store -- a lot of different reasons, but he’s definitely comfortable at 7-Eleven."

The man is described as being between 40 and 50 years old with a heavyset build. He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with the hood closed tightly around his face, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

There were no reported injuries in the robberies. Police are concerned he could strike again.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.