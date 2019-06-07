Staff protest after teacher's aide allegedly attacked by special-needs student at Detroit school

DETROIT - Support staff at the Charles R. Drew Transition Center in Detroit demanded safer working conditions Friday after a paraprofessional was allegedly attacked by a student.

The victim, who is not being identified by Local 4, is a 47-year-old man who has worked with special-needs students at the school for nearly a decade. He suffered a closed head injury in the assault Thursday.

"We were inside the office. He went to cussing and swearing. Next thing you know I’m getting hit," he said.

The center serves adults with special needs and impairments. Employees said they don't feel safe at work.

Employees at the center spoke to Local 4 anonymously because they fear they could lose their jobs for talking to the media.

"Our staff members are tired of getting beat up. They’re getting slammed. Myself, I’ve been kicked in the stomach by a 5 feet, 6 inch male with like a 10 shoe," one staff member said.

The school has several security guards, but staff members said it isn't enough. They are asking for Detroit Public Schools Community District officers to be on campus.

