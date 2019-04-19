State suspends license of Detroit collision shop for violations

The collision shop's registration was suspended after it failed to comply with requests by regulation agents to inspect dealership records.

DETROIT - The State of Michigan has suspended the registration of the Detroit auto repair facility, Livernois Collision, located at 14900 Livernois Avenue.

State officials were conducting an inspection at Livernois Collision on March 7. That is when the facility failed to provide major component parts records and parts receipts from May 2018 to February 2019. The suspension was served April 2.

The shop also had been cited by the state in April 2018 for failure to provide records. Repair facilities may request an administrative hearing to contest a suspension and regain their license if they comply with the law.

Consumers who have a complaint against Livernois Collision are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.



